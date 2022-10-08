Submit Release
Governor’s Office – Flag Order – Gov. Ige issues flag order on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

HONOLULU— At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

“With every fire related disaster, our firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical first responders risk their lives to keep our communities safe. Let us all take the time to honor the selflessness and bravery of these individuals and reflect on the importance of practicing fire prevention and safety,” said Gov. David Ige.

The President’s Proclamation:

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has signed a proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in accordance with Public Law 107-51, the flag of the United States will be flown at half-staff at all Federal office buildings. The flag will be at half-staff for the entire day on Sunday.

