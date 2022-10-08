Governor’s Office – News Release – Governor Ige Proclaims Fire Awareness Week in Hawaiʻi

Honolulu – Governor David Y. Ige held a ceremony today with fire chiefs from across the islands, issuing a proclamation designating October 9-15, 2022, as Fire Prevention Week in the State of Hawaiʻi.

“Fire Prevention Week is a great time to test your smoke alarms and replace batteries,” said Gov. Ige. “Having working smoke alarms in your home cuts the risk in half. Make sure they’re working now in case you ever need them.”

Governor Ige was joined by the State Fire Council. Led by the four county Fire Chiefs, the State Fire Council advises the Governor and Legislature on fire prevention and protection.

“Fire Prevention Week was started in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871,” said Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, Chair of the State Fire Council. “Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health observance in our county, and for the last hundred years we have taken this week to refocus on preventing tragedy and ways of making our community and loved ones safer.

“This week I urge everyone to check their smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and to review their escape routes in case of fire. This act of prevention could make a critical difference in the health and safety of our loved ones.”

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Sheldon “Kalani” Hao from the Honolulu Fire Department; Chief Bradford Ventura, Maui County; Chief Gregg Moriguchi, Federal fire; Chief Martinez Jacobs and Chief Glen Mitchell, State Airports; Chief Michael Walker, Forester, Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife; Gary Lum, State Fire Council Administrative Specialist; and Gary Honold, Regional Director of the National Fire Protection Association Northwest Field Office.

A copy of the Proclamation is posted here.

Photos of the ceremony are posted here.

Video of the ceremony is posted here.

