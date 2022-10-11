2 Time WNBA Champ Tamecka Dixon Makes The Assist With Pam DeCosta as they Slam Dunk The Cannabis Industry
“Dixon and DeCosta earn their position as they set the tone for African American Women in the cannabis industry”.
Tamecka Dixon & Pam DeCosta The Cannabis “Dynamic Duo of Women Cannabis Superstars” slam dunk the cannabis cultivation industry as they continue to expand their Brand, Vetae Inc.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis and Cultivation Industries continue to score big as female cultivation is on the rise. Dixon and DeCosta earn their position as they set the tone for African American Women in the cannabis industry.
Pam DeCosta had an illustrious college and professional career in Europe followed by stints as assistant Coach at the University of Oklahoma and Kansas. She also served as Head Coach at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, and at San Jose State.
Tamecka Dixon, an All-American at the University of Kansas, was selected in the first round of the 1997 WNBA Draft (14th overall) by the Los Angeles Sparks. retiring She won two WNBA championship rings (2001 and 2002) as a member of the Sparks and was also a participant on the USA Women's Basketball Team.
This “Dynamic Duo of Women Cannabis Superstars” slam dunk the cannabis cultivation industry as they continue to expand their Brand, Vetae Inc., this time, to the New Jersey Market. “We are former college athletes, growers, wholesale strategists, and entrepreneurs who share a passion for providing the best cannabis,” says DeCosta. “We live, we grow, and we thrive here on ideals like perseverance, teamwork, and healthy living.”
Cannabis has a reputation as a male-dominated industry, but there have always been a lot of female cultivators. Sometimes women are unnoticed because they are out of the limelight. Vetae Inc. is aware that the best way to make this industry more equitable is through visibility. Skilled farmers like DeCosta will set an example as pioneers in a burgeoning industry. DeCosta and Dixon are women who will be at the forefront of changing the paradigm of the Cannabis business.
As the duo continues to grow the Vetae Brand, the company’s concentration is to normalize female cannabis, empower women behind the flower, and nurture a safe space for women to connect, learn and create. Vetae Inc. wants to contribute to the overall canna-bis-experience, to attract a more mindful consumer. Vetae Inc. will deliver hand-selected and mindfully grown premium cannabis strains. Vetae cares about the plant, the process, and the health of our customers.
The company has already been recognized for its rapid growth, its strong foundation, and its vertical integration. Vetae remains focused and disciplined in an evolving industry. The Brand already Breeds, Cultivates, Grows, Manufactures, and Dispenses. The Multi-State Vetae Inc. Brand will continue to enhance its reputation for the flower, genetics, and core values that contribute to the 13-billion-dollar global cannabis industry.
About the Company: Vetae's Core Values: We want to help our customers put good things in their bodies. That’s why our all-natural products are thoughtfully hand-crafted from premium genetics we grow ourselves.
Mindfulness can be hard to come by, but to us, it’s imperative. Our hand-selected products are grown naturally by Oklahomans who care about the plants, the process, and the final product.
It’s a beautiful world, and we believe that every person deserves to live it fully. In fact, “life” is literally our name…and quality of life is why we come to work every day. We are former college athletes, growers, wholesale strategists, and entrepreneurs who share a passion for bringing the best cannabis to Oklahoma, and now New Jersey. We live here, we grow here, and we thrive here on ideals like perseverance, teamwork, and healthy living.
We also hand-select and mindfully grow all our premium medical marijuana strains. We care about the plants, the process, and the product. But most importantly, we care passionately about the health of our fellow Cannabis culture.
