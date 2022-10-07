Submit Release
Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards Project Future Directions in Beauty

/EIN News/ -- Carol Stream, Illinois, United States, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mood boosters, postbiotics, carbon capturing, flavor masking, gem-infused and waterless skin care were among the concepts celebrated during the Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards dinner, held Sept. 28, 2022, in NYC. The awards bring behind-the-scenes innovation in cosmetics R&D into the spotlight, projecting future directions in beauty.

Produced by Cosmetics & Toiletries, the industry’s premier B2B trade journal, the awards were presented in “red carpet” style at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan. Rachel Grabenhofer, managing scientific editorwelcomed attendees.
“This dinner is about you–the best of the best–who put their mind, heart and soul into creating breakthrough and beloved products. … These behind-the-scenes efforts deserve their time to shine. For these reasons, we proudly introduce the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards–the 'Oscars' of beauty innovation, to honor you." 

Judges comprised leaders from The Estée Lauder Cos., Burt’s Bees, Chanel, L’Oréal and others, who rated entries for sustainability, multifunctionality, novelty, safety, proof of efficacy and more. Entries included active and base ingredients; indie, mass and prestige product formulas; claims and safety test methods/devices; and digital B2B and B2C technologies. Following are the winning innovations and companies.

Most Significant Active Ingredients

  • ‘Feel Good’ Beauty: Myramaze-Essence, RAHN AG
  • Anti-aging/Well Aging: Argireline Amplified Peptide, Lubrizol
  • Hair/Scalp: Radicare-Eco, RAHN AG
  • Microbiome Focus: Defensil-Pure, RAHN AG
  • Skin/Body Care: Hydrachrysum, SEPPIC
  • Sun/Light Protection: Kleair, Solésence
  • Toiletries/Hand/Oral Care: Alpin Heilmoor Extract, Premium Organic

 Most Significant Base Ingredients

  • ‘Feel Good’ Beauty: Liponate Jojoba 20, Vantage Personal Care
  • Color Cosmetics: MiyoHaze White, Miyoshi America
  • Hair/Scalp Care: Citropol H Green Cosmetics Polymer, P2 Science
  • Skin/Body Care: BioEstolide 250, Biosynthetic Technologies
  • Sun/Light Protection: Solamaze Natural Film Former, Nouryon

Most Significant Claims Testing/Tool

  • Microbiome-friendly Test, Standard and Certification; Sequential Bio

Most Significant Digital Tech/App

  • Consumer User: AEDIT iOS App, Aedit
  • B2B User: Goldn, Goldn USA

Most Significant Finished Formulas—Indie

  • ‘Feel Good’ Beauty: CleanO2 Soaps, Clean O2 Carbon Capture Technologies
  • Anti-aging/Well Aging: Codex Labs Antu Brightening Serum, Codex Labs
  • Hair/Scalp Care: Flourish Scalp Serum, Marula & Lavender; Raaka’s World
  • Microbiome Focus: Sage and Ylang Microbiome Series; Sage and Ylang Redefining Beauty
  • Nutricosmetic: Premium Collagen Formulation with Velious Masking Technology, Tosla Nutricosmetics
  • Skin/Body Care: Ruby Crystal Cleanser, Roccoco Botanicals

Most Significant Finished Formulas—Mass

  • ‘Feel Good’ Beauty: Good Chemistry Fragrance Collection, Good Chemistry
  • Anti-aging/Well Aging: Abeytu’ Naturals Sublingual Anti-Aging, Abeytu’ Naturals By Shaman Productions
  • Color Cosmetics: Irresistible Satin Lip Cream, Univar Solutions
  • Hair/Scalp Care: The Ordinary–Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp, DECIEM
  • Microbiome Focus: SOS Recovery Serum with NeuroBiome Technology, Winnox Cosmeceutics/Wipro
  • Skin/Body Care: B3 Acne Solution, Shiny Brands Group
  • Sun/Light Protection: Cold Process Mineral SPF 50+, SNF Personal Care

Most Significant Finished Formulas—Prestige

  • Anti-aging/Well Aging: derma-Rx Max-C, dermaRx Laboratories
  • Nutricosmetics: Beauty Focus Collagen+, NuSkin
  • Color Cosmetics: Magnetude Magnetic Eyeliner, Lashliner, Inc.
  • Hair/Scalp Care: Nutrafol’s Growth Activator, Nutrafol
  • Microbiome Focus: Resurrection Bio-Luminous Dewy Essence, Orpheus Skin Essence
  • Skin/Body Care: Centella Asiatica Cica Multibalm, Cosmax


Rachel Grabenhofer, of Cosmetics & Toiletries, presents the Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Award for ‘Feel Good’ Beauty to CleanO2 Soaps, by Clean O2 Carbon Capture Technologies. Accepting the award are Michelle Regel and Kathi Fischer, both of the company.

