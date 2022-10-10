PCIS GOLD to Showcase Expertise and Innovation at MGMA’s 2022 Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference
PCIS GOLD will connect with customers and professionals presenting their complete suite of software solutions.
I was impressed that they offer us an opportunity to mold their product around our practice,”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCIS GOLD will participate in the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) 2022 Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference on October 9-12, 2022, to showcase its products and services to the market and media.
— Jay White, M.D, OB/GYN, Galen Medical Group.
PCIS GOLD offers a full suite of software solutions, including Practice Management (PM), Electronic Health Record (EHR), Patient Portal, and Intake and Data Analytics. The company is known for developing innovative, customizable tools that decrease a clinic’s days in A/R and ultimately improve patient-centered care.
The theme of the 2022 MGMA Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference is Reaching New Horizons. The conference will educate attendees about the latest strategies for healthcare operations, patient care, leadership, and financial planning. It boasts 70 sessions, 120 speakers, and multiple opportunities to network with 2,500+ peers.
For more information about PCIS GOLD, visit www.pcisgold.com or follow us in LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Details about the conference can be found here. Join the conversation on social media by following MGMA on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About PCIS GOLD
PCIS GOLD, a subsidiary of DHI Computing services, Inc., has serviced medical clinics across the nation for more than 22 years, earning a reputation for excellent customer service and sophisticated software solutions. PCIS GOLD helps practices grow through innovative processes. The company’s solutions allow group practices to access, utilize, analyze, and share information throughout their organizations. PCIS GOLD is a dynamic single-source solution that seamlessly integrates billing, patient care, collections, scheduling, and healthcare records.
About MGMA
Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation’s largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on behalf of its members on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Brayan Vasquez
PCIS GOLD
Building Better Practices