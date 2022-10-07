Working trip to the city of St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, October 7 - On October 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left for the city of St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation to participate in the informal meeting of the heads of states-participants in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this trip, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations and other officials.