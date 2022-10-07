Yale Law Women+ honors Leondra Kruger
Yale Law Women+ presented the Yale Law Journals’s first ever Black female editor in chief — who now serves as a justice on the California Supreme Court — Leondra Kruger with their Alumni Achievement Award.
