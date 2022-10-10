Book Release & Signing at Oracle CloudWorld with Multi-Awarded Expert & Oracle ACE, Gary Gordhamer
Meet the Author of "Oracle Database Performance Tuning: Pocket Solution Guide For Upgrading Oracle Database 19c"PLANO, TX, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity") is excited to announce its latest book release and book signing event with Gary Gordhamer, Managing Principal Consultant at Viscosity, Oracle ACE, and multi-awarded technical expert and leader. He will be at Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas, NV, this month promoting his recently published performance tuning book with Viscosity, “Oracle Database Performance Tuning: Pocket Solution Guide For Upgrading Oracle Database 19c.”
Viscosity will give away 200 free copies at the meet & greet and book signing event with Gordhamer at the Quest Software booth at Oracle CloudWorld on Tuesday, October 18, from 3:00 – 4:00 PM inside the Oracle CloudHub exhibit hall.
This pocket solution guide includes approaches, instructions, examples, definitions, best practices, lessons learned, and sample scripts to give you the fundamental insights needed to tune Oracle 19c Databases. It also touches lightly on essential topics that could use their own deep dive pocket guide but are too important not to mention in this book. These other topics include tuning of the RAC Cluster, Storage, Networking, Operating Systems, and RDBMS Internals, to name a few.
The primary focus of the "Oracle Database Performance Tuning: Pocket Solution Guide For Upgrading Oracle Database 19c" book is performance tuning in the areas of SQL, Init parameters, load testing, AWR analysis, SQL profiles, Optimizer, and Concurrency. And, is a sample of what Viscosity and its top consultants like Gordhamer, featured author, and Viscosity Managing Consultant and contributing author, Ron Mehrer, have lived through and learned while helping Oracle users worldwide.
Gary Gordhamer is an Oracle ACE, awarded multiple times by Oracle, IOUG, and GE for technical expertise, leadership, and project delivery. An active member of the QUEST IOUG Database and Technology Community and a frequent presenter at Oracle OpenWorld and Collaborate.
Ronald Mehrer is a Managing Consultant at Viscosity North America, and a Sr Oracle DBA, with vast experience in Exadata, Oracle Cloud, Integration, Migration, Consolidation, and Architecture.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a recognized niche Oracle and Microsoft consulting firm, a Quest SharePlex Platinum Partner and a system integrator of Quest and Oracle products.
Viscosity was founded by industry and authored experts who are prominent thought leaders with backgrounds in Oracle, Microsoft, and VMWare. Viscosity’s capacities include Oracle database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX Development, Cloud migrations, and custom application development.
Viscosity’s Oracle Center of Expertise has developed best practices and tight partner relationships to implement world-class solutions. We deliver a set of practical, executable plans for simplifying IT infrastructure, helping reduce operating costs while freeing up resources for new business initiatives.
