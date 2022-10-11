Nationwide Building Society Expands Contract with Adenza to Automate Regualtory Reporting

Three-Year Agreement to Address Bank of England Mortgage Lending Reporting Requirements

LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL , today announced that it has renewed and expanded its long-standing relationship with the Nationwide Building Society, the world's largest building society. Under the three-year agreement, Nationwide will implement Adenza’s AxiomSL automated reporting solutions to meet Bank of England mortgage lending reporting requirements, including capital reporting, mortgage lending reports and related loan and liquidity reporting requirements.

Mortgage lenders and financial service providers authorized to operate by the Bank of England must file a wide range of detailed reports capturing liquidity, risk capital and large exposures. Adenza’s AxiomSL Controller View platform seamlessly aggregates the necessary data needed to satisfy Bank of England reporting requirements.

Adenza’s solutions built specifically for UK lending reporting requirements in conjunction with the customers inhouse expertise automatically retrieve, manage, and reconcile volumes of disparate, diverse data to comply with complex, ever-changing risk and regulatory requirements, and satisfy exacting data quality and governance expectations.

“By extending our contract with Adenza, we are ensuring that we deliver a proven, standardized approach to regulatory reporting that will ensure the accuracy, timeliness and operational efficiency of our reports,” said Stacey Wager, Axiom Product Owner, Nationwide Building Society. “AxiomSL technology coupled with our internal team's experience and knowledge in Nationwide's processes and data delivers the right combination of deep domain expertise in the UK reporting landscape to address our reporting requirements.”

“The reporting requirements for mortgage lenders operating in the UK have become extremely granular and demand a great deal of technological and operational expertise to aggregate the disparate data needed in a consistent, streamlined manner,” said Vincent Lemaire, Managing Director and Co-Head of UK, Adenza. “AxiomSL’s global footprint, paired with our strong local presence, gives us the ability to help Nationwide seamlessly meet its reporting obligations with confidence.”

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide is the world's largest building society as well as one of the largest savings providers and a top-three provider of mortgages in the UK. It is also a major provider of current accounts, credit cards, ISAs and personal loans. Nationwide has around 15 million customers.

Customers can manage their finances in a branch, via the mobile app, on the telephone, internet and post. The Society has around 18,000 employees. Nationwide's head office is in Swindon with administration centres based in Northampton, Bournemouth and Dunfermline. The Society also has a number of call centres across the UK.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.