Royal 4 Systems to Join the MJBizcon as an Exhibitor

WMS made for the Cannabis Industry

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal 4 Systems is pleased to Exhibit (Booth # 504) at MJBizCon to be held from November 15th – 18th at the Las Vegas Conference Center.

Royal 4 Systems was founded in 1984. In addition to its warehouse management solution “WISE WMS”, it offers an ERP Solution called “WISE ERP” that includes MRP, financials, distribution and manufacturing. Both Software solutions are integrated together to form the All-in-One WISE Cannabis Solution that is unique in the Cannabis Software Industry. Royal 4’s top verticals in addition to Cannabis include 3PL, Food & Beverage and Automotive. Royal 4 has 5 locations in the U.S. with additional offices in Latin America and Europe.

All technical support and implementation are done by Royal 4 engineers. WISE Cannabis is built around a real-time, flexible rules engine which makes the system highly configurable. This also lowers the implementation time and effort and overall TCO.

Royal 4’s WISE Cannabis platform addresses the Cannabis, CBD and Edibles space by automating the complexity of their operations, procedures, and financials; while improving the visibility of COGS, WIP, and compliance tracking:

· Profit performance by strain/track all aspects of plant management of each harvest

· All-in-One WMS/ERP Cannabis integrated solution

· Reduction of spreadsheets eliminating 50% labor costs while improving reporting

· Fully METRC compliant solution

· Productivity increases in SOP, POS, AR Tracking and QuickBooks Integration

For more information about WISEcannabis click here

Royal 4 Systems Cannabis Solution

