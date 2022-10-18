Elemental Scientific Announces the Acquisition of TFI Inline Design Corporation
TFI Inline Design adds a complete portfolio of thermoplastic laboratory casework solutions to meet our clients’ laboratory design needs.OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental Scientific Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of TFI Inline Design of Commerce City CO.
TFI Systems, LLC specializes in non-metallic laboratory casework, fume hoods, and exhaust scrubbers. Based in the Denver area, TFI has been a custom fabrication/manufacturer of thermoplastic products for over 40 years.
In addition to their polypropylene casework and fume hoods, they also offer accessory items such as a patented Inline fume scrubber system, corrosion resistant exhaust blowers, PVC and polypropylene ductwork, chemical storage and process tanks, as well as custom thermoplastic fabricated products serving the semiconductor, geochemistry, environmental science, and other markets where control of elemental contamination is critical.
About Elemental Scientific Inc.
Elemental Scientific is a global leader in online monitoring and automation for elemental and isotopic analysis of liquid and solid samples. ESI and its subsidiary companies of MEINHARD®, Analab and Elemental Scientific Lasers offer a diverse range of products for automating ICP/ICPMS instrumentation, sample introduction, consumables and accessories. We are widely known for our innovative and industry-leading solutions. For any analytical application look to our expertise for enhancing productivity and improving detection limits and instrument uptime while reducing laboratory operating costs.
Ryan Seeley
TFI Inline Design
Ryan.Seeley@icpms.com
