Adenza Wins ‘Collateral Management Solution of the Year’ and ‘LIBOR Solution of the Year’ at Asia Risk Awards

Winning Streak for Adenza’s Calypso Collateral Management Solution Enters its Sixth Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, was recognized for delivering the “Collateral Management Solution of the Year” and “LIBOR Solution of the Year” at the 2022 Asia Risk Awards. This is the sixth time Adenza’s Calypso collateral management solution has been named Collateral Management Solution of the year at the Asia Risk awards, which recognize best practices in risk management and derivatives among banks and financial institutions throughout Asia.

“The growing regulatory focus on collateralization throughout Asia has made the ability to implement a comprehensive collateral management platform designed specifically for the local market a top priority for financial institutions operating in the region,” said Gil Guillaumey, Head of Strategy for Capital Market Solutions at Adenza. “Likewise, the final push to replace LIBOR has uncovered a host of highly localized, jurisdiction-specific details to coordinate. By bringing together the depth and breadth of our solutions across trading, risk and regulatory compliance with our strong local market experience and global reach, we’re able to help our clients address these challenges with confidence.”

Adenza’s Calypso collateral management solution is unique in the industry because it fully integrates treasury, trading, operations, clearing and margin risk inputs into a truly integrated collateral and margin management platform. This makes it possible to manage all types of collateral agreements and fulfill margin calls from a centralized, real-time cash and security inventory shared across business lines. Currently, it is used by over 100 firms globally, including some of the world’s largest clearinghouses, central banks, regional banks, hedge funds, and asset managers.

Adenza’s Calypso LIBOR solution enables clients to assess, manage and efficiently comply with the complex LIBOR transition across their trading, pricing, curve-building, hedging, risk and clearing operations – on a single powerful platform. With the long transition away from the LIBOR benchmark officially set to come to an end in June of 2023, many firms have now entered the final push to align valuation, collateral funding, clearing and data management protocols with myriad internal, local and global regulatory requirements. Adenza’s Calypso LIBOR solution supports that transition globally, including software and value-added services.

“Collateral management requirements around Uncleared Margin Rules and Securities Financing Transactions Regulation and the final push away from LIBOR have emerged as some of the most significant regulatory challenges for the Asian market, so we are tremendously honored to be recognized by Asia Risk for having the best solutions in both categories,” said R.G. Manalac, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Adenza. “These two awards are a testament to our focus on delivering highly tailored, specialized solutions for a wide range of risk and regulatory needs on a truly global scale.”

The 2022 Asia Risk Awards were presented on September 26-29, 2022. For more information about the Adenza’s Calypso collateral management and LIBOR solutions, please click here.

