Hylands International Announces Voluntary Delisting of Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hylands International Holdings Inc. (TSXV: HIH; “Hylands” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has requested the delisting of its common shares, ticker symbol: HIH, from the TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting is expected to be effective at the close of trading on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The delisting is being sought by the Company in an effort to reduce operating expenses and provide greater flexibility in pursuing transactions that will be required to recapitalize the Company. The delisting was approved by disinterested shareholders at the Company’s annual and special meeting held on October 6, 2022. Following the delisting, the Company’s common shares will not trade on any stock exchange or quotation system.

For additional information please contact:

Robert Suttie
President & CEO
Tel: 416-848-6865
E-mail : rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


