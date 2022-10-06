Utah Argues in Bench Trial Negligent Homicide Occurred at Duchesne County Jail 

October 6, 2022

DUCHESNE – Today, Utah Assistant Attorney General Craig Peterson completed final arguments in the negligent homicide trial of 54-year-old Jana Clyde of Duchesne. Clyde, previously a nurse at the Duchesne County Jail, was charged after an inmate in her care died of dehydration after five days at the jail.

In June 2022, a jury considered the case and was unable to reach a verdict. Eighth District Judge Don M. Torgerson declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked after about 10 hours of deliberation.

Judge Torgerson will consider the case and issue a verdict within 30 days.