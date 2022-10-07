Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Switzerland and Belgium

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, and Brussels, Belgium, October 9-13.

In Geneva, Assistant Secretary Noyes will lead the United States delegation to the 73rd session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner’s Programme (UNHCR ExCom) and meet with UN officials, foreign government officials, and other international and non-governmental organization partners. Assistant Secretary Noyes will discuss continued U.S. support for UNHCR as its top single country donor and the U.S. commitment to lead in global humanitarian crisis response as the world faces unprecedented levels of displacement.

In Brussels, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with EU officials as well as international and non-governmental partners to discuss combined efforts in the global humanitarian crisis response and efforts to meet increasing global resettlement needs for the most vulnerable refugees.