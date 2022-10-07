Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Germany and Belgium

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Berlin, Germany, on Monday, October 10, to speak at the Berlin Climate and Security Conference where she will address the impact of global environmental change and the climate crisis on peace and security, focusing on the importance of building resilience and early warning systems.  While in Berlin she will meet with German government counterparts to discuss shared priorities in protecting biodiversity, advancing ocean sustainability, and addressing the climate crisis.

From Tuesday, October 11 to Thursday, October 13, Assistant Secretary Medina will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to lead the United States delegation to the U.S.-EU Joint Consultative Group meeting on science and technology cooperation.  She will also meet with NGO representatives and government officials on environmental priorities including the climate crisis; illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; and threats to biodiversity and water insecurity.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

