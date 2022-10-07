Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travel to Germany, Poland, and Turkey

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel to Frankfurt, Warsaw, Krakow, Istanbul, and Ankara from October 7-19, 2022.  During her trip, the Assistant Secretary will observe U.S. consular operations and meet with foreign government counterparts to underscore our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel to the United States.

For updates on Assistant Secretary Bitter’s travel follow @TravelGov on Twitter.

For press inquiries, please contact CAPRESSREQUESTS@state.gov.

