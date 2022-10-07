Submit Release
Police Arrest Man Wanted For Assault With Handgun In Baltimore City

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE) – Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest a man on Thursday who was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants in Baltimore City.

The accused is identified as Devery Dion Jackson, 30, of Baltimore City. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Jackson after investigators located him at a residence in the 800 block of Bethune Road. Following his arrest, Jackson was transported to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District for processing. 

Jackson was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department in connection to an alleged felony first-degree assault with a handgun. He was also wanted for three additional misdemeanor warrants.

Maryland State Police were provided assistance by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force which consists of police from several jurisdictions including the Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore County Police Department, Howard County Police Department, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The Baltimore Police Department continues to lead the investigation. For additional information regarding the incident, please email mediarelations@baltimorepolice.org.

      Devery Dion Jackson

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

