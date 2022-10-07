Press Releases

Governor Lamont Receives Omicron Bivalent COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot, Encourages Connecticut Residents To Get the Added Protection as Winter Approaches



Governor Lamont receiving the bivalent COVID-19 booster at a mobile vaccination clinic in Hartford. [Download image in high quality]



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today visited a Connecticut Department of Public Health mobile vaccination van clinic in Hartford, where he was administered a dose of the recently authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is designed to add protection against the Omicron variants of the virus and bolster previous vaccination protection. He also received his annual flu shot during the visit.

The governor is encouraging all eligible Connecticut residents to get the updated COVID-19 booster, noting that it is currently available for individuals over the age of 12 who have completed their original vaccine series or received their most recent booster at least two months ago. In particular, he is strongly encouraging older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and those who are immunocompromised or pregnant to get it as soon as possible. In the coming weeks, eligibility for the booster is likely to be expanded to include children ages 5 through 11.

In Connecticut, supplies of both the booster and flu shot are widely available. Individuals can obtain them by contacting their primary care physician or by visiting vaccines.gov, where they can enter their zip code and get connected to nearby providers. The booster is also offered through the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s mobile vaccination van clinics, which are operated by Griffin Health and travel the state focusing on communities where access to healthcare services can be challenging. (For the van’s schedule, click here.)

“The COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, as well as the flu shot, have prevented so many illnesses and saved countless lives, and in particular this updated booster will provide increased protection as that virus continues to evolve,” Governor Lamont said. “With the onset of the fall season when people begin spending more time indoors, there is no better time to receive this extra level of protection. I am thankful that I was able to receive them today.”

The updated booster was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on September 1, 2022, and doses were quickly delivered to Connecticut. As of October 4, 2022, a total of 217,486 individuals in Connecticut have received it.

It is called “bivalent” because it targets both the original coronavirus and the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are causing almost all new COVID-19 infections in the United States.

The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is available for anyone 12 and older. The Moderna bivalent booster can be taken by anyone 18 and older. Both boosters are single-dose shots.

Governor Lamont completed his initial two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series on March 12, 2021. He then received two boosters, the first on September 25, 2021, and the second on March 31, 2022.