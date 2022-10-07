MEDIA ADVISORY: Viable Utility Reserve Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Oct. 12 via Teleconference
Raleigh
The Viable Utility Reserve Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10:00 a.m. by teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.
WHO: Viable Utility Reserve Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHAT: Meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
Instructions for listening to the meeting:
Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3c44d8d7af80e6de6813b7341b03f046
Event Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 415.655.0003
Access Code: 2421 883 5898
The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.
To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority