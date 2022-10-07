MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet
MOREHEAD CITY
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet to receive an update on recent Marine Fisheries Commission activity and to review the 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting schedule.
The advisory committee meetings will be held in-person and can be viewed online on YouTube.
Those who wish to speak during the public comment session must sign-up by 6 p.m. the day of the meeting at the in-person locations.
Links to listen to the advisory committee meetings and all meeting materials are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage.
Below are the meeting dates, times, and locations.
|
Meeting
|
Date
|
Time
|
Location
|
Northern Regional Advisory Committee
|
Oct. 18
|
6 p.m.
|
Dare County Adm. Bldg.
|
Southern Regional Advisory Committee
|
Oct. 19
|
6 p.m.
|
DMF Southern District Office
|
Finfish Standing Advisory Committee
|
Oct. 20
|
6 p.m.
|
DMF Central District Office
|
Shellfish/Crustacean Standing Advisory Committee
|
Oct. 25
|
6 p.m.
|
DMF Central District Office
|
Habitat & Water Quality Standing Advisory Committee
|
Oct. 26
|
6 p.m.
|
DMF Central District Office
For more information contact the Marine Fisheries Commission Liaison, Lara Klibansky, at Lara.Klibansky@ncdenr.gov or 252-515-6020.