MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet

MOREHEAD CITY

Oct 7, 2022

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet to receive an update on recent Marine Fisheries Commission activity and to review the 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting schedule.

The advisory committee meetings will be held in-person and can be viewed online on YouTube.

Those who wish to speak during the public comment session must sign-up by 6 p.m. the day of the meeting at the in-person locations.

Links to listen to the advisory committee meetings and all meeting materials are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage.



Below are the meeting dates, times, and locations.

Meeting Date Time Location Northern Regional Advisory Committee Oct. 18 6 p.m. Dare County Adm. Bldg.

954 Marshall C Collins Dr., Manteo

or

Listen on YouTube Southern Regional Advisory Committee Oct. 19 6 p.m. DMF Southern District Office

127 Cardinal Drive Extension, Wilmington

or

Listen on YouTube Finfish Standing Advisory Committee Oct. 20 6 p.m. DMF Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City

or

Listen on YouTube Shellfish/Crustacean Standing Advisory Committee Oct. 25 6 p.m. DMF Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City

or

Listen on YouTube Habitat & Water Quality Standing Advisory Committee Oct. 26 6 p.m. DMF Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City

or

Listen on YouTube

For more information contact the Marine Fisheries Commission Liaison, Lara Klibansky, at Lara.Klibansky@ncdenr.gov or 252-515-6020.