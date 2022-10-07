Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet to receive an update on recent Marine Fisheries Commission activity and to review the 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting schedule.

The advisory committee meetings will be held in-person and can be viewed online on YouTube.

Those who wish to speak during the public comment session must sign-up by 6 p.m. the day of the meeting at the in-person locations.

Links to listen to the advisory committee meetings and all meeting materials are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage.
 
Below are the meeting dates, times, and locations.

Meeting

Date

Time

Location

Northern Regional Advisory Committee

Oct. 18

6 p.m.

Dare County Adm. Bldg.
954 Marshall C Collins Dr., Manteo
or
Listen on YouTube

Southern Regional Advisory Committee

Oct. 19

6 p.m.

DMF Southern District Office
127 Cardinal Drive Extension, Wilmington
or
Listen on YouTube

Finfish Standing Advisory Committee

Oct. 20

6 p.m.

DMF Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City
or
Listen on YouTube

Shellfish/Crustacean Standing Advisory Committee

Oct. 25

6 p.m.

DMF Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City
or
Listen on YouTube

Habitat & Water Quality Standing Advisory Committee

Oct. 26

6 p.m.

DMF Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City
or
Listen on YouTube

For more information contact the Marine Fisheries Commission Liaison, Lara Klibansky, at Lara.Klibansky@ncdenr.gov or 252-515-6020.

