Alaska Has Reported More Cybercrime Than Any Other State in America

Per Capita, Alaska Ranked the least secure in 2018, 2019 and 4th from the bottom in both 2020 and 2021.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Alaska recorded a record number of complaints in 2020. Per capita, Alaska had more cybercrimes reported in both 2018 and 2019 than any other state in America. Alaska was 4th least secure in both 2020 and 2021. Cybercrime further impacts Alaskan businesses already hampered by a multi-year recession and encumbered by COVID restrictions. Ironically, cybercrime is something those Alaskan businesses can significantly reduce or avoid. Unfortunately, business owners often lack the awareness and guidance to avoid most cybercrimes. The FBI IC3 reports are produced annually and available to the public.

Cybersecure Alaska, a non-profit organization, envisions Alaska becoming the most cybersecure business community in America by 2026.

While the technology and tools to reduce cyber risk are mature and widely available, there are an alarming number of business owners that fail to understand the severity of the problem and how to cost effectively avoid the most common breaches. Cybersecure Alaska is working to develop awareness among Alaskan business decision makers by informing them of the most common breaches as well as affordable and effective means of reducing the risk of such breaches.

Business decision makers that are aware of the cybersecurity threat and how to prevent breaches will be more cybersecure.

About Cybersecure Alaska: Cybersecure Alaska is an Alaska based non-profit dedicated to reducing cyber risk to Alaskan organizations and businesses.