Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,020 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Files Brief in U.S. Supreme Court to Ensure Employ­ees’ Reli­gious Free­doms Are Protected

Attorney General Paxton has joined a cert-stage amicus brief led by West Virginia and Louisiana that argues the U.S. Supreme Court should take up Groff v. DeJoy, to strengthen religious liberty protections.  

The case, which is in defense of a postal employee seeking to observe the Sabbath, offers an opportunity for the U.S. Supreme Court to reevaluate Trans World Airlines, Inc. v. Hardison (1977) and subsequent cases that stripped away much of the religious liberty protections set out in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.  

Title VII says that employees’ religious observances and practices must be accommodated by their employers, unless they impose “undue hardship” on the business. But Hardison defined “undue hardship” to mean any cost “more than a de minimis cost,” which in practice means that employees have no legal protection if their employer can demonstrate even a slight cost to accommodate their religious practices. 

The amicus brief notes this effect and calls for a remedy: “[T]he Hardison standard has found its way into state-court decisions, bringing the same confusion and disregard for religious liberty that the federal courts struggled with first. This case is the right vehicle to consider that standard afresh, stop the damage it inflicts, and help ensure that no court—federal or state—applies it to an American employee again.” 

To read the full brief, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Files Brief in U.S. Supreme Court to Ensure Employ­ees’ Reli­gious Free­doms Are Protected

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.