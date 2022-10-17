Methanol Institute Welcomes Rafik Ammar as Manager of Government & Public Affairs Europe
With Rafik's background in EU policy and politics, he will be a strong addition to our team”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) has appointed Rafik Ammar as Manager of Government and Public Affairs Europe, serving in the Brussels office for the methanol industry's global trade association. In his role for MI, Mr. Ammar will apply his expertise in the European legislative process to support the association’s government relations strategy in Europe, leading stakeholder engagements to effectively share the perspectives of the methanol sector with policymakers.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Before joining MI, Mr. Ammar held several positions in EU institutions. He provided support for political work with a focus on transport in the European Parliament and as a coordinator for interinstitutional relations at the Secretariat General of the European Commission, where he oversaw relations between the European Commission and the Council. “We are very pleased to get Rafik onboard”. said MI CEO Gregory Dolan. “With a strong background in EU policy and politics, he will be an outstanding addition to our team as we highlight the role of methanol in Europe's energy transition.” Mr. Ammar graduated from the École Nationale d’Administration in France and holds an M.Sc in Business Engineering.
Mr. Ammar joins MI's Chief Representative Europe Matthias Ólafsson in our Brussels office. To reach Mr. Ólafsson, Mr. Ammar or any of MI's global staff, please visit our website HERE.
About Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry representing the world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies. Operating from its offices in Singapore, Washington, DC, Brussels, Beijing and Delhi, the Methanol Institute serves as the voice of the global methanol industry, fueling the growth of the region at large.
Matthías Ólafsson
Methanol Institute
+32 472 82 49 43
email us here