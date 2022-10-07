Liquid Biopsy Market To See Record Break Revenue $6.80 billion by 2030 at 20.9% CAGR

The global Liquid Biopsy Market garnered $1.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.80 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global Liquid Biopsy Market garnered $1.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.80 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Liquid Biopsy Market by Product & Service (Kits & Reagents, Platforms & Instruments, and Services), Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, Circulating Tumor DNA [ctDNA], and Other Biomarkers), Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Other Cancers), and End User (Hospitals & Laboratories and Government & Academic Research Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

What is liquid biopsy ?

Liquid biopsies are non-invasive blood tests that detect tumor DNA & RNA fragments and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are released into the blood from the primary tumors and metastatic sites

How Big is Liquid Biopsy Market?

Asia-Pacific has the most noteworthy development rate in the market which is developing this is credited because of Asia-Pacific have a huge patient pool with an ascent in discretionary cashflow, expansion in government drives to modernize medical services framework, and ascend in medical services expenditureAn expansion in the quantity of persistent illnesses that lead to organ disappointments is supposed to help the interest for defrosted blood.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The market has suspended early diagnosis programs owing to the lockdown imposed by government bodies. In addition, there has been a decrease in screenings, visits, therapies, and surgeries related to cancer.

The pandemic has also affected the logistics and supplies of cancer diagnostic raw materials and components and other essential commodities required for the production of liquid biopsy.

Based on end user, the hospitals and laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to 94% of the global Liquid biopsy market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the government and academic research center segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Other provinces covered in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Market Are:

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MDxHealth SA

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Biocept Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Liquid Biopsy Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

