AG’s Office Argues to Uphold Ex-USU Football Player’s Rape Convictions

October 6, 2022

On October 5, 2022, Assistant Solicitor General David Simpson of The Utah Attorney General’s Office argued to uphold the multiple rape convictions of former USU Football player Torrey Green at the Utah Supreme Court.

Green was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison after his conviction in 2019. However, Green argues the six women victims in the case were improperly consolidated into one case. The State has determined the six rapes show a pattern of behavior.

The Supreme Court Justices will consider the arguments and issue a ruling on Green’s appeal in the coming months.