HIP Video Promo presents: Jacob Agar celebrates the High Holy Days in his "Avinu Malkeinu" video

Jacob Agar connects his passion for music with his Jewish faith in his career as a canton. His "Avinu Malkeinu" video was shot at Beth Sholom Congregation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beauty of music is that it allows the ability to connect with what you find meaningful in life and can serve as an extension of faith. For Jacob Agar, music was always deeply rooted within him and became his connection to spirituality and the human experience. Enamored by the intensity, drama, and purity of opera, the musician quickly found passion in vocal artistry and began his lifelong mission to create music that speaks to people from all walks of life. He became a cantor – an official who sings liturgical music and leads prayer in a synagogue – at Beth Sholom Congregation, marking an impressive accomplishment in his musical journey. Jacob Agar continues to explore his depth in range and lyricism through his projects, allowing it to serve as a form of healing for himself and those who listen.

Diving deeper into his Jewish faith and heritage, Jacob Agar presents his rendition of “Avinu Malkeinu,” a classic piece sung on the High Holy Days. The song welcomes a new year filled with forgiveness, new beginnings, and the desire to be better. With spine-chilling vocals and gorgeous instrumentals, Jacob Agar provides a modernized take that anyone can appreciate. The music video matches the song’s beauty: the visual was shot at Beth Sholom, the only synagogue designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It’s truly a visual to marvel at and a song to appreciate the skills Jacob Agar has mastered throughout his career.

