''Alavei Forhad'' One Of The Most Successful Techno Musician From Bangladesh

Alavei Forhad Alavei Forhad Alavei Forhad

Alavei Forhad is one of the most successful techno musicians in Bangladesh. He has been working as a producer for nearly 7 years.

Don't go for popularity,go for quality” — Alavei Forhad

CHITTAGONG, CHITTAGONG, BANGLADESH, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alavi Bin Forhad, better known as Alavei Forhad, is a Bangladeshi electronic music producer. Mostly focused on techno, Alavei has released singles across different genres. He is best known for his particularly remarkable music production. Forhad was born on February 14, 2003, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. His passion for music started at a young age. When he was just five years old, he would often be found banging on pots and pans in an attempt to make music. It wasn't until he was 13 years old that he discovered his true passion for electronic music. He began to produce his own tracks using the software Cubase. Alavi's music career started in 2015 when he released his debut single, "Hellmania." The song was an instant hit in the underground music scene in Bangladesh. Since then, Alavi has released a string of successful singles, including "Missing You," "Revolution," and "Revolution 2.O." Collaborated with artists like Tanvir Kawnine,DeKnight, R3F33L, etc.

Alavi's music is characterized by its hard-hitting kicks and dark, atmospheric soundscapes. He cites artists such as Deadmau5 and Charlotte De Witte as his biggest influences. He has also been featured on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Asian Network. Alavi's music has been praised by several national and international publications, including Hype Bangla, Groove BD, etc. Alavei Forhad is one of the most exciting and talented young electronic music producers in the world today. With his unique style and innovative production, he is sure to continue to make a name for himself in the years to come. Alavi is currently working on his first EP, which is scheduled for release in 2023.

Alavei Forhad & Tanvir Kawnine - Revolution 2.0