HIP Video Promo presents: Christian Parker premieres "Dream Catcher" video on VENTS Magazine

The heart & soul of American flows through Christian Parker's lyrics. The "Dream Catcher" lyric video shows the wondrous beauty of where our minds go at night.

Singer and songwriter Christian Parker brings music of the past into a fresh new perspective that caters to modern day audiences. With nearly 3 and a half decades of creative mastery under his belt, the artist continues to expand the horizons of where the beauty of sound can take listeners. The heart and soul of Americana flows through every lyric that he spins, bringing insight into the human condition of emotions, tensions, and hope. Matched with pensive acoustic and chiming electric guitars with bold hooks, Christian Parker breathes life into comfort music. He calls himself the “watchman on the wall”, and for good reason, as his observations and experiences have shaped his diverse discography that bounces from uplifting folk to glorious pop hits. Christian Parker's conscientious approach to his sound is what has made him a standout act and has won the hearts of fans for decades. With the highly anticipated release of “Dream Catcher”, the artist continues to explore the vast realm of human experiences.

Christian Parker brings the wondrous beauty of where our minds go at night to life in his single “Dream Catcher”. Like magic, the artist's radiant vocals lift listeners into a deeper state of thinking, pondering at the incredible complexity of human nature and inner desires. The soundscape is delicately comprised of warm acoustic instrumentals and soft vocals that offer a guiding light into a subject so rarely explored in music. The lyric video allows a peek into the artists mind with stunning visuals that span the depths of the ocean to the soaring skies, between mountain ranges and busy highways. Each shot is carefully curated and layered on top of one another, creating a beautiful masterpiece that symbolizes creativity and liberation from reality. “Dream Catcher” is a song that truly captures Christian Parker’s vibrant approach to music and top-notch lyricism.

