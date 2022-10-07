Sloggn Gear’s Modular System Brings Innovation and Endless Opportunity to Vehicle Hitch's
The new modular hitch system offers an unmatched level of utility to suit any outdoor adventure and sporting need.
At Sloggn, we believe that true innovation is developed through a deep connection and understanding of our consumer needs, For this reason, we look to create a continuous innovative loop.”BURLINGTON, VT, US, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubbed the “Swiss Army Knife” for your vehicle’s hitch, Sloggn Gear Company is proud to introduce its innovative, multifunction, modular mount system. As a pioneer in the cargo, rack and personal transportation industry, Sloggn’s newest product is a must-have for anyone looking to get outdoors with ease.
Designed with outdoor adventure and sporting in mind, the Base Deck System allows users to attach a limitless number of modular units to their vehicle. From camping to biking, to skiing, to the beach, and beyond, this one-of-a-kind system has the adaptability and versatility to take outdoor enthusiasts wherever they want to go.
The Base Deck integrates with both 1.25- and 2-inch hitches and adjusts to fit a wide range of vehicle heights and tailgate swings. That means sedans, station wagons, SUVs, and some trucks are all perfect candidates for this must-have upgrade.
The quick-connect mounting system currently offers five add-ons, a horizontal Townie Ski Kit, a RAD Bike Kit, a Recovery Board Mounting Kit, a YETI Cooler Kit, the Burley Tie Down Kit, and the Cargo Carrier which can be used with a variety of products, including RTIC and Coleman coolers.
The current system is designed specifically to work with Sloggn Kits. However, Sloggn is taking a groundbreaking approach to make sure its product offers exactly what consumers demand. Its Open-Source Innovation Initiative provides useful templates for many of the kits, allowing innovative builders to expand on the system based on their individual wants and needs.
“At Sloggn, we believe that true innovation is developed through a deep connection and understanding of our consumer needs,” said Sloggn’s Principal and Head of Design, Innovation, Kitter Spater. “For this reason, we look to create a continuous innovative loop and strive to constantly evolve our designs, offerings, and quality.”
Base Deck
The Base Deck is the perfect platform to start any adventure. However, as your adventures change, so do your needs. With multiple attachments to provide endless opportunities, the Sloggn Base Deck system is your perfect carrying utility tool.
YETI Cooler Kit
The YETI Cooler Kit with the Base Deck combo system is the perfect platform to start any adventure and free up valuable space in your vehicle. The unique design attaches to the rear hitch so the tailgate can open. This is a must-have for tailgating, camping, grocery shopping, or any outing where cold storage is a plus.
The YETI Cooler Kit works with any YETI Tundra 35 or 45 hard cooler. The patent pending design creates a secure connection with the cooler using the YETI Anchorpoint™ TieDown Slots.
Roadie Ski/Board Kit
The Ski Kit with the Base Deck combo system is the perfect tool to help you hit the slopes faster and easier. You can horizontally mount up to four pairs of skis with poles or two snowboards right on the back of your vehicle. The patent pending design allows for easy access, frees up valuable space inside your car, and avoids the hassles of trying to retrieve equipment from the top of your vehicle. You can even use the platform as a seat to put on your boots or simply take a moment to breathe in that cool mountain air once the equipment is removed.
RAD Bike Kit
The Roof & Deck (RAD) Bike Kit with Base Deck™ combo system is the perfect platform to start any adventure. The Bike Kit attaches directly to the Base Deck in less than a minute and works with Mtn, road, tri, fat tire, and most any type of bike. The RAD Bike Kit can also be used with most standard roof bars if you are using your Base Deck for other awesome adventures
Recovery Board Kit
The Recovery Board Kit with Base Deck™ combo system is the perfect platform to start any adventure. From snow to mud to sand we will help keep you rolling. The Recovery Board bracket attaches directly to the Base Deck in less than a minute and works with most recovery board types, such as Actiontrax and Maxtraxs. One Bracket will hold two boards and can be used in a number of configurations,
