Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,972 in the last 365 days.

Scutari and Ruiz Applaud Biden’s Executive Decision Pardoning Marijuana Offenses

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari and Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement welcoming President Joe Biden’s executive decision to pardon those convicted of federal marijuana possession offenses:

 

“We welcome President Biden’s executive decision to pardon those convicted under federal marijuana possession laws. This will bring an element of justice to those whose lives were disrupted and destroyed by a failed drug policy that had a discriminatory impact on people of color. The pardons will help restore their ability to access equal employment, fair housing and educational opportunities, among other rights denied to them because of past convictions.

 

“New Jersey demonstrated the success of drug reforms in 2021 due in part to the hard work of the Legislature in partnership with Governor Murphy to provide the most expansive marijuana decriminalizing law in the country. It’s a model that other states can follow.

 

“The President’s actions send a clear message that the country needs to move forward to correct the legal and social injustices of the War on Drugs that has inflicted generational damage on Black and brown communities for decades. We also support the effort to reclassify marijuana in federal law so it is no longer included with heroin and other hard drugs. It’s a misclassification that invites overly harsh legal consequences.

 

“We can continue to chart a new direction with drug laws that don’t make criminals of adults who use a substance that is legal in a growing number of states – including New Jersey – and bring greater fairness and equity to the criminal justice system. Restorative justice should be the guiding principle to continued reforms.”

You just read:

Scutari and Ruiz Applaud Biden’s Executive Decision Pardoning Marijuana Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.