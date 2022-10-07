Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=7205620b&confId=42951

Audio

Dial in number: 1-844-200-6205

Access Code: 478630

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay

Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403

Access Code: 211821

Available until: November 24, 2022

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.7 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.

Contact: Brian J. Richardson Univest Financial Corporation Chief Financial Officer 215-721-2446 | richardsonb@univest.net