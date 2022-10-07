Beverly Hills Private Wealth Announces Launch as Independent Registered Investment Advisor

The Newly Created RIA Selects Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as Custodian of Choice

Beverly Hills Private Wealth launches as an independent Registered Investment Advisor today. The firm has selected Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions to provide custodial services. Beverly Hills Private Wealth partners with successful individuals and multi-generational families to help protect and build wealth for today and future generations.

Beverly Hills Private Wealth is led by industry veterans Scott Shagrin, CFP®, Ira Ravitz, CIMA®, and Lisa Weiner, ChFC®, who collectively managed $1 billion AUM at Merrill Lynch. They are joined by a team of experienced investment, planning, and client service professionals and supported by advanced technologies and comprehensive reporting tools.

Based in Beverly Hills, the new firm leverages decades of combined experience to empower successful individuals and multi-generational families to achieve their goals through tailored planning, investment management, tax planning, and risk management.

"We feel that creating our own fully independent RIA is ultimately in the best interests of our clients," said Mr. Shagrin. "During such uncertain times, our clients need advisors they can depend on wholly - advisors who are held to the highest fiduciary standards without conflicts of interest. There are some who might think it would have been easier to simply move to another large broker dealer, but that would have been beneficial only for us. This move is not about us."

Partners Scott Shagrin and Ira Ravitz have worked together since Ira joined Scott at Smith Barney in 1998. By that point, Scott had already been running his book of business solo for 15 years. They moved to Merrill Lynch in 2006, where they were joined by partner Lisa Weiner in 2013. Rounding out the team are Alaina Park (Chief of Staff / Senior Relationship Manager), Jose-Pablo Buerba (Senior Relationship Manager), Andrew Fuller (Senior Relationship Manager), and Adrian Escalante (Associate).

"Our world is changing, as is our industry and the needs of our clients," said Mr. Ravitz. "Launching Beverly Hills Private Wealth lets us evolve along with our clients without the constraints found at traditional large wirehouses. We work with a diverse group of clients, from business owners to those in the entertainment industry to familial wealth passed down through multi-generational relationships. There is no one-size-fits-all plan or formula that could meet the goals of such different people. Now, there is a world of possibility open to our clients. We had a great run at Merrill, but it is time for the next chapter. Not just for us, but for our clients. And the future looks very bright."

Beverly Hills Private Wealth has selected Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions for custodial services and to support their exceptional client experience. Through the firm's relationship with Goldman Sachs, Beverly Hills Private Wealth will be able to provide their clients with sophisticated wealth management solutions backed by a highly respected brand in the marketplace.

"Our independence allows us to assess and select the best resources and technology in the industry," said Mr. Shagrin. "Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions was at the top of that list - a premier choice to safeguard accounts and provide the infrastructure and platform needed to free our time to focus on helping our clients."

"Our goal is to offer advisors the best of both worlds - the freedom to operate as an independent RIA and the ability to access institutional-grade products and services," said Bill Dalton, Head of New Business at Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions. "Beverly Hills Private Wealth's commitment to their clients and building an enduring business is aligned with our vision and goals. We are excited to unlock new possibilities together."

