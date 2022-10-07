Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance and Pueblo of Santa Ana Welcome Tesla Sales, Service and Delivery Center

Pueblo of Santa Ana, NM, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, it became official: Soon NM residents will be able to purchase a Tesla, have their vehicles serviced, or have a vehicle delivered to the new facility that will be located on the homelands of the Tamayme (Pueblo of Santa Ana).

"This is an exciting start to the next frontier of tribal economic creation, diversification, and competitiveness. Tamaya Ventures has executed extremely well on behalf of the Pueblo of Santa Ana to bring a global partner like Tesla to our region. This partnership brings opportunities for economic impact & diversification, and opportunities to create careers not just jobs. The investment that Tesla is making in workforce development & training as part of this project will be extremely valuable in helping our strategic efforts to create an economy that is powered by STEAM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Manufacturing]," said Joey Sanchez, Governor of the Pueblo of Santa Ana.

Tamaya Ventures, a corporation wholly owned by the Pueblo of Santa Ana, has entered into a partnership with Tesla for a new 35,000 square foot electric vehicle (EV) Sales, Service, and Delivery (SSD) center on tribal lands. This new center will occupy four (4) acres of land in the Pueblo's Master Business Lease/Business Development District at the northeast corner of U.S. 550 and 528. The new facility is scheduled to open in May 2023.

"I'm proud to welcome this partnership between Santa Ana Pueblo and Tesla for a new sales, service, and delivery center on Tribal land within New Mexico. I am also pleased that Tesla is committed to investing in workforce development and offering full scholarships to train Tribal members for careers at this center. New Mexico is also about to see more major improvements in EV infrastructure and manufacturing thanks to the Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. New Mexico received $38 million from the Infrastructure Law to build out an EV charging network. The Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge manufacturing of EVs and a broad range of clean energy and electric technologies. It also establishes tax credits to help more families afford to purchase new and used EVs. Scaling our production and adoption of EVs is critical to meeting our climate goals, reducing unhealthy air pollution, and creating big savings for families on maintenance and fuel costs. Places like this new center will be at the heart of this transition. Congratulations to everyone whose hard work made this announcement possible." – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

In addition to the SSD Center, the partnership between Tamaya Venture and Tesla will provide training and workforce development opportunities to tribal members, and partner with local instructors to create opportunities to engage young people in robotics and other Tesla technologies. Community support and involvement is a cornerstone to the strength of this partnership.

"The Pueblo of Santa Ana and Tamaya Ventures is at the forefront of engaging in the next frontier of economies that will be electric, more environmentally mindful, attentive to climate change, and focused on community. The EV industry and our partnership with Tesla creates a powerful alignment that will allow the Pueblo and Tamaya Ventures to competitively engage in this new economy, and to participate in initiatives that were previously not on our radar screen, like EV related research & development. Rohan Patel, Tesla's Head of Global Policy and Business Development, and his business development team have forged a great working relationship with Tamaya Ventures, and we look forward to continually cultivating this partnership," commented Glenn Tenorio, Tamaya Ventures, Chairman of the Board.

"Tamaya Ventures has recently become a contributor and partner with the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA). AREA is excited for the new development opportunities and industry advancement that Tamaya Ventures will bring to the region, driving our competitiveness forward in new and exciting ways," commented Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance.

About The Pueblo of Santa Ana

The Tamaya Indian Reservation is located in North-Central New Mexico, along the Rio Grande and encompasses approximately 130,000 acres of land in the county of Sandoval. The southern border of the reservation is the town of Bernalillo with I-25 running through the east of the Pueblo. More than 900 tribal members call the Pueblo of Tamaya home. Many tribal members are bilingual and proudly speak the Keresan language, the original language of the people of Tamaya.

About Tamaya Ventures

Tamaya Ventures is a Federally Chartered § 17 corporation owned by the Pueblo of Santa Ana. Tamaya Ventures is the Pueblo's business development entity that focuses on real estate/property development, strategy, and new business creation. Tamaya Ventures is governed by a Board of Directors and is headquartered on the Pueblo of Santa Ana lands. For more information, visit www.tamayaventures.com.

Danielle Casey Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance 505-705-3785 dcasey@abq.org