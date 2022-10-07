Black-Eyes.com Is The One-Stop Search For Local Black-Owned Businesses

"Think of Black Eyes as an unparalleled outlet to access and connect with black-owned businesses, updates on the latest news, dining experiences, entertainment, health, and much more within our communities worldwide." - Jermaine Dent, CEO of Black Eyes

The Black Eyes app is a free-to-register internet platform providing its users with global access to black-owned businesses, the latest news, entertainment, dining experiences, and the latest in health and fitness throughout our communities worldwide. The content is largely user-generated. One of the most innovative features of the app is the ability to record your business experiences in real-time and upload them to a personal user gallery. Users then have the option to share this content with other users on the app, providing an extensive library of informative content that assists potential patrons in determining which establishment will best fit their needs. The app also provides opportunities for networking and knowledge of current events and happenings within a community.

Black Eyes gives each user an option to record content and feedback via live stream, which additionally provides community protection and accountability. Users can utilize the feature to record any event in their area.

“It’s about taking care of each other. I want our communities to continue the practices to restore integrity, strong moral principles, and become a strong support system for one another as we strive to rebuild wealth and create unity in our communities worldwide.” – Jermaine Dent, CEO of Black Eyes

The mission of Black Eyes is to inspire, empower, support, and motivate current and future generations to be self-determined and access their divine self with a complete understanding that the sky’s the only limit. There are no limits to how successful you can become if you believe in yourself and support your communities. This app is truly ideal for our younger generations, providing the tools and access to resources that will assist in obtaining employment or becoming an entrepreneur.

Black Eyes is consistently adding new features to the app to provide users with a truly unparalleled experience.

For more information or to become a part of the Black Eyes Community, please visit us at: www.black-eyes.com

“Together we stand strong, divided we Fall.” – Black Eyes, 2022

Media Contact

Black-Eyes.com

Jermaine Dent

240-593-7519

6215 Greenbelt Road Suite 205

College Park

Maryland

United States