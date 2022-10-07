Collimator named G2 High Performer in its first year of sales

Collimator, a modeling and simulation platform for engineers to design and test complex, mission critical systems, has been named as a High Performer on G2's Grid Report for Simulation & CAE Fall 2022 report - a definitive list for the top rated solutions in the industry as chosen by "the source that matters most: customers."

High performers are defined as products that have high customer Satisfaction scores and low Market Presence compared to the rest of the category. In its first year of sales, Collimator has amassed an NPS score of 100% and the top spot for ‘Likelihood to Recommend' among 175 Simulation & CAE products. In addition, it is ranked # 6 for ‘User Satisfaction'.

"We are honored to be included on the G2 list of High Performers beating decades old products such as Simulink and ANSYS in user satisfaction," said Kevin Omwega, VP at Collimator. "Collimator is reinventing how engineers work. We allow engineers to design hardware products using big data, artificial intelligence, high performance computing, intuitive GUIs and we're making it incredibly easy to collaborate."

"Our vision is to give engineers the power to design modern systems, without the engineering overhead that distracts them from their mission. We have made significant investments in R&D and being recognized by our customers is clear validation of the hard work the team has put in over the past few years to ensure we've built a truly delightful product." Kevin continued.

"Today, we have several engineers and companies in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and Industrial IoT sectors that trust us enough to design their next gen products. These are 0 to 1 and truly revolutionary products that have the potential to change the trajectory of humanity."

About Collimator

Collimator is an engineering tool for data-driven modeling and simulation of dynamic systems. Collimator provides a unified environment to design, simulate, test, and continuously upgrade dynamical systems in a world where vast amounts of data and artificial intelligence informs engineering design.

For more information on Collimator, you can visit: https://www.collimator.ai/

About G2

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

