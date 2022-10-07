The Worldwide Digital Pathology Industry is Projected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product( ArtificiaI Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type(Human, Veterinary), Application( Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User( Pharma, Academia, Hospitals ) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1,371 million by 2026 from USD 736 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The growth in the digital pathology market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics. On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based n products, the digital pathology market has been segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The large share of the scanners segment can be attributed to the high price of scanners and the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions.

The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020

Based on type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. This is due to the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations among research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.

The drug discovery, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education. The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. Growth in R&D expenditure fueled by the need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies performed during the drug discovery and development process is a major factor responsible for market growth.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based on end users, the global digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of digital pathology for drug discovery studies and drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies also use digital pathology for biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.

The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments in the US and Canada are major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Digital Pathology Market Overview

4.2 North America: Digital Pathology Market, by End-User & Country (2020)

4.3 Digital Pathology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Digital Pathology Market (2021-2026)

4.5 Digital Pathology Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Growing Applications of Digital Pathology in Drug Development and Companion Diagnostics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.3 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Trained Pathologists

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Pathology Market

5.4 Ecosystem Market Map

5.5 Trends in Average Selling Price

5.6 Impact of the New Ivd Regulation on Different Markets

5.6.1 Impact on Clinical Lab Services

5.6.2 Impact on Ivd

5.6.3 Impact on Digital Pathology

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Digital Pathology

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Methodology

5.8.2 Publication Trends

5.8.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.8.4 Top Applicants

6 Digital Pathology Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Scanners

6.2.1 Scanners Accounted for the Largest Share of the Digital Pathology Products Market in 2020

6.2.1.1 Brightfield Scanners

6.2.1.2 Other Scanners

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Integrated Software

6.3.1.1 Integrated Software Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

6.3.2 Standalone Software

6.3.2.1 Information Management Software

6.3.2.1.1 Information Management Software Enables Comprehensive Integration with Any Institute's Information Systems

6.3.2.2 Image Analysis Software

6.3.2.2.1 Image Analysis Software Provides Easy-To-Use Solutions for the Quantitative Evaluation of Brightfield Slides

6.4 Storage Systems

6.4.1 Requirement for the Safe and Reliable Storage of High-Quality Images to Ensure Market Growth

7 Digital Pathology Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human Pathology

7.2.1 the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led to An Increasing Demand for Digital Pathology Solutions

7.3 Veterinary Pathology

7.3.1 Veterinary Digital Pathology Reduces the Turnaround Time for Animal Disease Diagnosis?Key Factor Driving the Market Growth

8 Digital Pathology Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Discovery

8.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Disease Diagnosis

8.3.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Pathology Solutions for Diagnostic Purposes to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Training & Education

8.4.1 Digital Pathology Can Improve Education & Training Provided to Pathologists in Academic Institutes

9 Digital Pathology Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest & Fastest-Growing End-Users of the Digital Pathology Market

9.3 Hospitals & Reference Laboratories

9.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology Solutions in Hospitals to Drive the Growth of this Segment

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.4.1 Funding Investments and Initiatives to Boost the Growth of this End-User Segment in the Digital Pathology Market

10 Digital Pathology Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right-To-Win

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Dynamic Companies

11.6.3 Starting Blocks

11.6.4 Responsive Companies

11.7 Market Share Analysis

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Leica Biosystems

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 Analyst's View

12.1.1.4.1 Right-To-Win

12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.2.1 Business Overview

12.1.2.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.2.3 Recent Developments

12.1.2.4 Analyst's View

12.1.2.4.1 Right-To-Win

12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics

12.1.3.1 Business Overview

12.1.3.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.3.3 Recent Developments

12.1.3.4 Analyst's View

12.1.3.4.1 Right-To-Win

12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.1.4.1 Business Overview

12.1.4.2 Products Offered

12.1.4.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4.4 Analyst's View

12.1.4.4.1 Right-To-Win

12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.5 Sectra Ab

12.1.5.1 Business Overview

12.1.5.2 Products Offered

12.1.5.3 Recent Developments

12.1.5.4 Analyst's View

12.1.5.4.1 Right-To-Win

12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.6 Akoya Biosciences

12.1.6.1 Business Overview

12.1.6.2 Products Offered

12.1.6.3 Recent Developments

12.1.7 3Dhistech

12.1.7.1 Business Overview

12.1.7.2 Products Offered

12.1.7.3 Recent Developments

12.1.8 Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

12.1.8.1 Business Overview

12.1.8.2 Products Offered

12.1.8.3 Recent Developments

12.1.9 Xifin, Inc.

12.1.9.1 Business Overview

12.1.9.2 Products Offered

12.1.9.3 Recent Developments

12.1.10 Huron Digital Pathology

12.1.10.1 Business Overview

12.1.10.2 Products Offered

12.1.10.3 Recent Developments

12.1.11 Visiopharm

12.1.11.1 Business Overview

12.1.11.2 Products Offered

12.1.11.3 Recent Developments

12.1.12 Corista

12.1.12.1 Business Overview

12.1.12.2 Products Offered

12.1.12.3 Recent Developments

12.1.13 Indica Labs

12.1.13.1 Business Overview

12.1.13.2 Products Offered

12.1.13.3 Recent Developments

12.1.14 Objective Pathology Services

12.1.14.1 Business Overview

12.1.14.2 Products Offered

12.1.15 Optrascan, Inc.

12.1.15.1 Business Overview

12.1.15.2 Products Offered

12.1.15.3 Recent Developments

12.1.16 Glencoe Software, Inc.

12.1.16.1 Business Overview

12.1.16.2 Products Offered

12.1.17 Aiforia Technologies Oy

12.1.17.1 Business Overview

12.1.17.2 Products Offered

12.1.17.3 Recent Developments

12.1.18 Paige

12.1.18.1 Business Overview

12.1.18.2 Products Offered

12.1.18.3 Recent Developments

12.1.19 Inspirata, Inc.

12.1.19.1 Business Overview

12.1.19.2 Products Offered

12.1.19.3 Recent Developments

12.1.20 Proscia, Inc.

12.1.20.1 Business Overview

12.1.20.2 Products Offered

12.1.20.3 Recent Developments

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Pathai

12.2.2 Konfoong Biotech International Co. Ltd.

12.2.3 Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

12.2.4 Motic Digital Pathology

12.2.5 Kanteron Systems

13 Appendix

