Author John Reasoner's new book "Hola Bala: The Body" is an educational tool teaching children important vocabulary and basic phrases in Spanish and English.

Recent release "Hola Bala: The Body" from Page Publishing author John Reasoner is a charmingly illustrated book offering useful information for young readers in both English and Spanish. Children will learn the parts of the body and their functions as well as important phrases that can help in both medical settings and everyday interactions.

John Reasoner, a California native who was raised on his grandfather's ranch near Fresno, served in the US military, and later became an ER nurse, has completed his new book "Hola Bala: The Body": a bilingual children's book inspired by a desire to help bridge cultural and linguistic barriers with the Spanish-speaking community.

This book teaches the names of the basic human body parts in Spanish and English so that cultures may start to communicate and understand each other better. May this book be the key to unlocking your child's future.

You can also follow Bala's other adventures to learn about letters, numbers, colors, shapes, animals, careers, and families.

Published by Page Publishing, John Reasoner's engrossing book is a wonderful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

