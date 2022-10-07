CCAGW PAC Endorses Reps. Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn for Re-election

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidate's lifetime score in CCAGW's 2021 Congressional Ratings.

Rep. Boebert has a lifetime rating of 100 percent and Rep. Lamborn has a lifetime rating of 96 percent. Both representatives were a "Taxpayer Super Hero" with a perfect 100 percent rating in 2021.

"During their tenures in the House, Reps. Boebert and Lamborn have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington," said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. "On top of their impressive voting records, they fought for increased accountability and transparency while opposing efforts to massively increase federal spending and adopt burdensome new regulations. I urge their constituents to re-elect them to Congress."

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC's mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005411/en/