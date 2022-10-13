Nobody Should Believe Me - an investigative true-crime podcast about Munchausen by proxy and a sister’s search for hope Novelist Andrea Dunlop is looking for answers. When her older sister was investigated for Munchausen by Proxy abuse more than a decade ago, it tore her family apart.

Novelist takes deep dive into an issue few understand by talking to experts who’ve devoted their lives researching and families whose lives were forever changed

This vital podcast offers the listener an utterly compelling, immersive understanding of behaviors that violate all of our expectations about what "caring" for another is all about.” — Dr. Marc Feldman, author of Dying to be III

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobody Should Believe Me, true-crime podcast hosted and executive produced by novelist Andrea Dunlop in partnership with Larj Media, premieres today. The groundbreaking podcast investigates Munchausen by proxy (MBP), a form of medical child abuse in which a caregiver feigns, exaggerates, or induces illness in their child for the purpose of receiving attention and sympathy from medical staff, their family, and the community. Dunlop discovers that this abuse is nowhere near as rare as most believe.

Dunlop became interested in the subject after her older sister was investigated for MBP on two separate occasions.

Though her sister was never ultimately charged with a crime, the investigation tore the family apart and set Andrea on a journey to understand this most taboo form of abuse. Along the way, she became captivated by the case of Hope Ybarra.

Ybarra served 10 years in prison for poisoning her daughter and subjecting her to unnecessary medical procedures and surgeries. Dunlop speaks to those most familiar with the case, from the reporter who broke the story, to the detective who investigated it, to the family who lived through it. In the dramatic finale of Nobody Should Believe Me, she’ll speak to Ybarra herself, the first and only interview to date since her release from prison.

The 8-episode series of season one follows Dunlop as she travels across states unraveling this most mysterious form of abuse in an attempt to answer the question: why would a mother ever do this? The podcast provides compelling storytelling told through the intimate lens of Dunlop. She engages in multiple conversations with the country’s leading experts to explore the criminology and psychopathology behind MBP and reveals the wide swath of destruction these perpetrators leave in their wake. Andrea paints a deeply affecting picture of how this abuse devastates those who come into contact with it by talking to the people who’ve lived it.

The podcast raises critical awareness of MBP and gives a voice to those impacted by it, from survivors, to family members, to doctors and other professionals. Some of the top experts in the world lend their voices to Nobody Should Believe Me, illuminating how we can help victims and survivors. Each episode directs listeners to Andrea’s foundation, Munchausen Support, which offers science-and fact-based information, as well as resources and support for professionals in the midst of a case, family members in crisis, and survivors seeking treatment.

Episodes one and two are available everywhere podcasts are found with new episodes airing every Thursday.

About the Host and Executive Producer

Andrea Dunlop is the author of five books including most recently We Came Here to Forget (Atria/ Simon & Schuster; 2019), the forthcoming novel Women Are the Fiercest Creatures (Zibby Books; March 7th, 2023) and a true crime account forthcoming from St. Martin’s. She is the host and creator of Nobody Should Believe Me, a true crime podcast that explores Munchausen by Proxy through the intimate lens of those affected most. In addition to her work as an author and podcaster, she is a member of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children’s Munchausen by Proxy Committee and is the co-creator of Munchausen Support an online resource and 501 c 3 that supports survivors, families, and professionals dealing with MBP. She lives in Seattle with her husband and two children. Andrea Dunlop has been interviewed about the subject of Munchausen by proxy in outlets such as Vanity Fair, People, and Marie Claire. Her novels have been featured in Town & Country, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, and others. For more information visit www.nobodyshouldbelieveme.com, Instagram @andreadunlop.



About Larj Media

A full-service creative podcast agency helping brands target audiences through high-quality and compelling audience-specific content. Our experienced, award- winning team delivers expert guidance through podcast concepting, development, and production. Clients include major brands such as Microsoft and The B Team, and who produce the award-nominated Battle Fatigue. For more information: www.larjmedia.com.