Council Accepting Applications For Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the Court of Criminal Appeals – Western Section vacancy created by the passing of the Honorable John Everett Williams on September 2, 2022.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the Western Tennessee Grand Division. The Commission is committed to encouraging a diverse judiciary and welcomes all qualified attorneys to apply.

Applicants must complete the designated application and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. The application is available on the judicial resources page of tncourts.gov, located here: http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application. The Council encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline.

Applicants will be interviewed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. CST in the courtroom of the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Jackson, located at 6 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson.  

