Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,986 in the last 365 days.

John "Clay" McKisson named Chief Judge of the 3rd Judicial District

Home Media Press Releases Release

John "Clay" McKisson named Chief Judge of the 3rd Judicial District

Thursday, September 29, 2022

            DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. John “Clay” McKisson to serve as Chief Judge of the 3rd Judicial District (Huerfano and Las Animas counties).

            He will replace the Hon. Leslie J. Gerbracht, who was appointed to the District Court in 2007 and was named chief judge in December 2018. Judge McKisson’s appointment is effective upon Chief Judge Gerbracht’s retirement on Jan. 10, 2023.

            “Chief Judge Gerbracht’s able leadership will be missed,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “Under her guidance, efforts such as the district’s Truancy Prevention and GED Completion programs have seen great success, and we are grateful for her accomplishments.”

            Judge McKisson was appointed to the Huerfano County Court in 2017, and to the District Court in 2018, both appointments by Gov. John Hickenlooper.

            “I look forward to working with Judge McKisson in this new capacity, and believe he will continue the district’s tradition of strong leadership,” Chief Justice Boatright said.

            Before his appointment to the Huerfano County Court, Judge McKisson served as a probation officer and an assistant district attorney in the 3rd Judicial District. He earned his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and his law degree from Thomas Cooley Law School.

As chief judge, he will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case-management duties and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.

You just read:

John "Clay" McKisson named Chief Judge of the 3rd Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.