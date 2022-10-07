John "Clay" McKisson named Chief Judge of the 3rd Judicial District

Thursday, September 29, 2022

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. John “Clay” McKisson to serve as Chief Judge of the 3rd Judicial District (Huerfano and Las Animas counties).

He will replace the Hon. Leslie J. Gerbracht, who was appointed to the District Court in 2007 and was named chief judge in December 2018. Judge McKisson’s appointment is effective upon Chief Judge Gerbracht’s retirement on Jan. 10, 2023.

“Chief Judge Gerbracht’s able leadership will be missed,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “Under her guidance, efforts such as the district’s Truancy Prevention and GED Completion programs have seen great success, and we are grateful for her accomplishments.”

Judge McKisson was appointed to the Huerfano County Court in 2017, and to the District Court in 2018, both appointments by Gov. John Hickenlooper.

“I look forward to working with Judge McKisson in this new capacity, and believe he will continue the district’s tradition of strong leadership,” Chief Justice Boatright said.

Before his appointment to the Huerfano County Court, Judge McKisson served as a probation officer and an assistant district attorney in the 3rd Judicial District. He earned his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and his law degree from Thomas Cooley Law School.

As chief judge, he will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case-management duties and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.