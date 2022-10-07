Submit Release
Hon. Todd Jay Plewe named Chief Judge of the 22nd Judicial District

Hon. Todd Jay Plewe named Chief Judge of the 22nd Judicial District

Friday, October 7, 2022

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. Todd Jay Plewe to serve as Chief Judge of the 22nd Judicial District (Dolores and Montezuma counties).

Judge Plewe will replace Chief Judge Douglas S. Walker on Jan. 10, 2023, upon Chief Judge Walker’s retirement.

“Chief Judge Walker’s long term of service – 10 years as a district and county court magistrate and 15 years as district judge – is a testament to his commitment to public service, and I wish him the best in retirement,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “I also look forward to working with Judge Plewe in this role, and am confident in his leadership abilities.”

Judge Plewe, who served as the Montezuma County Judge from 2002-10, was appointed to the District Court bench in 2010. Before his judicial appointment, he maintained a private practice after earning his law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law.

As chief judge, he will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.

