IDX, a ZeroFox Company, to Sponsor and Exhibit at Key Data Breach and Privacy Conferences

Visit Representatives from IDX and ZeroFox at NetDiligence and IAPP PSR (Booth 111) to Learn more about Data Breach and External Cybersecurity Solutions

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , a leading external cybersecurity provider, plans to attend NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Santa Monica, California and IAPP Privacy, Security, Risk Conference in Austin, Texas this week. Representatives from IDX and parent company, ZeroFox, will be onsite at both events to discuss solutions for data breach response and for addressing cyber risks more broadly.



ZeroFox is focused on addressing external cybersecurity risks for enterprises and government agencies with technologies and services that span the full lifecycle of preventing and responding to threats outside the firewall. ZeroFox breach solutions now expand on the IDX breach notification and response services providing technologies and services to prevent and remediate breaches.

ZeroFox Response solutions include:

Incident response services

Breach notifications for affected individuals

Call center and website services

End user identity protection & restoration

Pre-breach incident response planning

Dark web monitoring post-breach to monitor on-going risks

“Data breaches are at an all-time high and dealing with pervasive threats such as ransomware, require new methods to reduce the risk profile in responding to active breaches, as well as using new technologies to protect from future breaches,” said Ian Kelly, senior vice president of breach response solutions at ZeroFox. “The combined solution from IDX and ZeroFox provides comprehensive preparedness, visibility, protection, and response to address data breach risks at every stage.”

If you are attending NetDiligence, stop by the IDX table to meet with the team. Attendees of IAPP PSR can visit Booth 111. For more information on ZeroFox’s breach response solutions, powered by IDX, visit zerofox.com/products/breach-response/.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Media Inquiries:

Malory Van Guilder

zerofox@skyya.com

Investor Relations

Marc P. Griffin, ICR

Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com