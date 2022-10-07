Clinical Workflow Solutions Market to Reach USD 29.3 Billion by 2031: AMR

Increase in prevalence of cancer & chronic diseases and rise in demand for technologically-advanced solutions such as real-time communication solutions and data integration drive the growth of the global clinical workflow solutions market. Based on region, North America segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market generated $9.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and the Covid-19 pandemic impact. This research offers an extensive guidance to market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in devising strategies to achieve sustainable growth and avail competitive edge across the global market.

Download Free Sample Report (326 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8558



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $29.3 billion CAGR 11.8% No. of Pages in Report 326 Segments covered Product, Delivery Mode, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of cancer & chronic diseases Surge in demand for technologically-advanced solutions such as real-time communication solutions and data integration systems to maintain the healthcare reports of patients Opportunities Rise in investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments and private sectors Low doctor-to-patient ratio that surge the need for the integration of healthcare IT solutions Restrains The mandate of a well-developed IT infrastructure, high investments and optimum coordination to develop an interoperable platform for the utilization of data





Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to rise in demand of evidence-based workflows in the healthcare settings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand clinical workflow solutions increased considerably to ensure service to optimum number of patients.

Innovations in clinical workflow solutions and services, rise in demand for telemedicine, and surge in need for maintaining the health records of patients led to the market growth during the pandemic.

The demand for telehealth increased as consumers and providers tried to find different ways for access and delivery of healthcare services. In April 2020, the overall telehealth utilization in outpatient care and office visits was nearly 78 times higher than that in February 2020.

The research provides an extensive segmentation of the global clinical workflow solutions market based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. The research analyzes their sub-segments to determine fastest growing and highest revenue generating segments for market players and new entrants. Market size and estimations for each segment and sub-segment are offered in the report to determine the steps to be taken in the coming years.

Based on product, the data integration solutions segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including real-time communication solutions, workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions.

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8558



Based on delivery mode, the cloud- based segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global clinical workflow solutions market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the on-premise segment.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the long-term care facilities segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the ambulatory care centers segment.

Based on region, North America segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global clinical workflow solutions market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare LLC, CISCO, Ascom Holding AG, General Electric Company, Epic System Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Infor, Inc., NGXN Management LLC, McKesson Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

The report discusses these key market players based on various parameters such as business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and key developments and highlights different strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others implemented by them to raise their market share and consolidate the international presence in the global market.





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Pharma 4.0 Market by Design (Capabilities, Digital Maturity, and Data Integrity), Technology (Cyber-physical Systems, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 Market

Biosimilars Market by Type (Human growth hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal antibodies, Insulin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Others), by Application (Blood disorders, Oncology diseases, Chronic and autoimmune diseases, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

COPD and Asthma Devices Market by Product Type (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Components (Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers, and Integrated Insulin Pumps), Demographics (Child Population (<=14years), and Adult Population (>14years), and End User (Clinics and Diagnostics Centers, ICUs, and Home Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences