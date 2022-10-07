Adam Cox of GuaranteedBusinessFunding.org Helps Jamils Steakhouse in Tulsa Secure $695,000 in Restaurant Sale Leaseback

Businesses with bad credit can avoid High interest rates and costs of capital with a new concept in the sale leaseback space for any real estate transaction

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interest rates are soaring, so many businesses are looking for ways to navigate past high interest rates, this is very challenging in the restaurant industry, however every industry in America is affected, with things only getting worse as interests rates soar higher and higher. That is when a sale leaseback transaction from the website Guaranteed Business Funding recently helped a historic restaurant in Tulsa Oklahoma move past restrictions and high interest rates from banks, and opted for a fast-closing solution, with no need for lengthy credit checks, actually no need for any credit at all. This is what the Guaranteed Business Funding website offers its clients, it has recently helped Jamils a famous Steakhouse in Tulsa, known for generations as the best steakhouse in Oklahoma with a sale leaseback valued at almost $700,000 and closed it much faster than you would expect.With the rocky economy, the stock market spiking and almost immediately deflating, finance for restaurants and small businesses has been drying up, this is especially challenging for those new in business, who have poor credit, poor balance sheets or poor cashflow. However, this is where Guaranteed Business Funding stands out and shines as a financial beacon of light in a sea of declined notices from banks and lending websites littering the internet according to Adam Cox at the website Guaranteed Business Funding. Adam Cox of Guaranteed Business Funding, says that there sale leaseback or sale rent back program, is designed for no need to verify or even check things like credit, income, or time in business, however what is the Caveat? Well, the Caveat in this sale leaseback program from Guaranteed Business Funding is Equity, yes thats what is needed. According to Adam Cox at Guaranteed Business Funding what you need to qualify for the websites sale leaseback program is 50% or more equity, he says where there is equity there is a deal to be made, and they can make it fast, with closing times on their sale leaseback as quick as 10 days from start to a check in your hand.However, so many business owners with bad or no credit see high costs of business funding, or super high interest rates, that is different with this program according to Adam Cox at Guaranteed Business Funding, he says often you will see an initial cost of only 1% a month in the form of the monthly rent, since this is a leaseback , or a rent back as some might call it, your ongoing rent normally is about 1% a month after the sale leaseback is finalized.But what about business owners who want to eventually own the real estate again, or who really don't want to sell the real-estate? Well, although you are definitely selling the real-estate in any sale leaseback or sale rent back transaction, the program offered by Guaranteed Business Funding is different, because it allows you to buy the real-estate back within 10 years, at a cost as low as 25% below the appraised value of when you sold it, this is unique in the world of sale leasebacks and gives business owners wanting to free up cash, while still maintaining a path to re take ownership at favorable terms a path to do so.If you are a business owner and want to dodge a high cost of funding since you have bad credit, a sale lease back can be good, or if cost is not an issue then the sale of a portion of your projected future sales is also good, however a third often overlooked option is crowd sourcing or crowd funding, this can be used to replace high-cost debt, but more commonly it's great for start ups. Within ten years of your sale leaseback, you can purchase the real estate back at possible favorable, below market terms. This allows you to work on your credit, and business cash flow, so you can obtain a normal loan, or an SBA loan from a regular bank or traditional finance institution at hopefully favorable future interest rates or costs of funding. Also, one of the really cool aspects of a sale leaseback transaction to free up capital hidden in real estate or any asset, is to sell something there is normally no need for credit, it would be very odd in fact, if you want to sell a piece of equipment or real-estate and the buyer wanted to check your credit. This is true in many cases, including those with Guaranteed Business Fundings no credit needed sales leaseback program . Finding a no credit needed real-estate Sale leaseback program might be difficult, and for many it is, however hours of searching online can pay off by finding websites like guaranteed business funding offering a Real estate sale Rentback with no credit needed program.With a sale leaseback or sale rentback transaction there are also other perks, such as the lack of needing to pay property tax, and some Maintenace costs would possibly be included in your rent, however the main perk for most people is the freeing up of much needed cash that is locked away in the business, without having to vacate the business and possibly losing customers who do not follow you to your new location.Guaranteed Business Funding also helps business owners without real-estate, or any hard assets needed, still with no stringent credit requirements via a cash advance on future business sales . This is also called a merchant cash advance and is where you typically sell 5 to 20% of your future income for cash today. Normally the future income sold is not forever, but rather for a specified time period, or until a specified amount of funds have been received by the buyer of those future sales.

