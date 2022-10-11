Unmanned Traffic Management Market Registering CAGR of 20.33% by 2028- Airman, Precision Hawk, Unify NV, UTC Corporation

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market

The global UTM market was valued at USD 468.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.33% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester released a report titled “ Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028 ”which delivers detailed overview of the global UTM market in terms of market segmentation by component, by UTM type, by solution, by end user and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.The unmanned traffic management (UTM) system can be considered as a collection of services, among other features, intended to ensure safe and efficient operations of UA within the UTM-authorized volume of airspace and which is in compliance with regulatory requirements. The global UTM market was valued at USD 468.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.33% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market for UTM is segmented by component, by UTM type, by solution, by end user and by region. The global unmanned traffic management market is segmented into hardware, software and services on the basis of components. The services segment held the major part of the market segment with over 45% market share in 2018 which is anticipated to grow further. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing use of UTM services across various application areas including flight information, network, communication & connectivity, emergency response and weather.Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-2539 On the basis of region, the unmanned traffic management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to lead the global market as it accounted for over 48% of the global market share in 2018. The growth in this region can be attributed to the rise in drone activity across various end use sectors.Get a sample copy of the report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2539 Rising Demand for UAVs to Drive the Market GrowthThe growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is anticipated to have a direct impact on the growth of UTM market. The innovators of drone services across various countries such as Canada, US and Australia are building their operations with UTM system as an integrated service rather than a standalone feature operated by some third party. This integration is anticipated to further boost the adoption of UTM and boost the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulations & laws imposed by the aviation authorities or government bodies are estimated to hamper the growth of the UTM market.Ask Analyst and Download Full Report- https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-2539 This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global UTM market which includes company profiling of Airman, Inc., Precision Hawk, Unify NV, UTC Corporation (Collins Aerospace), Frequentism AG and Leonardo S.p.A. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global UTM market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Similar Reports-Smart Traffic Analytics Market- https://www.researchnester.com/reports/smart-traffic-analytics-market/3224 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market- https://www.researchnester.com/reports/vehicle-to-infrastructure-communication-market/3189 About Research Nester:Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

