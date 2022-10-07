Correction: Route 322 Bridge Inspection Planned for Tomorrow at Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County

This release includes the correct hours for tomorrow's bridge inspection: 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM

NB I-83 bridge inspection planned for the following Saturday

Harrisburg, PA – An inspection is planned for tomorrow Saturday, October 8, on the eastbound Route 322 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard (Route 3001) at the Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County.







The inspection will be from approximately 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.





The ramp from Eisenhower Boulevard south to eastbound Route 322 will be closed during work hours. A signed detour will be in place using Eisenhower Boulevard south to (Route 441) Lindell Road to northbound Interstate 283 to eastbound Route 322.





An inspection of the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/I-283 at the interchange is scheduled for the following Saturday, October 15.





The inspection will be from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.





The single lane bridge carrying northbound I-83 over Route 322, Eisenhower Boulevard, and I-283 will be closed. A signed detour will be in place. Motorists will take eastbound Route 322 to the Pen-Har Interchange to Pen-Har Drive, then turn right to proceed to Paxton Street, and turn right to the ramp to westbound Route 322 and northbound I-83.





An update will be issued next week for this work.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





