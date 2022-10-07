Correction: Route 322 Bridge Inspection Planned for Tomorrow at Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County
This release includes the correct hours for tomorrow's bridge inspection: 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM
NB I-83 bridge inspection planned for the following Saturday
Harrisburg, PA – An inspection is planned for tomorrow Saturday, October 8, on the eastbound Route 322 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard (Route 3001) at the Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County.
The inspection will be from approximately 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
The ramp from Eisenhower Boulevard south to eastbound Route 322 will be closed during work hours. A signed detour will be in place using Eisenhower Boulevard south to (Route 441) Lindell Road to northbound Interstate 283 to eastbound Route 322.
An inspection of the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/I-283 at the interchange is scheduled for the following Saturday, October 15.
The inspection will be from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
The single lane bridge carrying northbound I-83 over Route 322, Eisenhower Boulevard, and I-283 will be closed. A signed detour will be in place. Motorists will take eastbound Route 322 to the Pen-Har Interchange to Pen-Har Drive, then turn right to proceed to Paxton Street, and turn right to the ramp to westbound Route 322 and northbound I-83.
An update will be issued next week for this work.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
