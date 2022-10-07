Resurfacing Scheduled on Several State Highways Next Week in Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

10/07/2022 King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Monday, October 10, though Friday, October 14, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Market Street between 34th Street and 15th Street for prepping;

Wednesday, October 12, though Friday, October 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Market Street between 34th Street and 15th Street for paving;

Monday, October 10, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on 26th Street between Route 291 (Penrose Avenue) and the Interstate 76 Interchange for paving;

Monday, October 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on 15th Street between Vine Street and JFK Boulevard for milling;

Wednesday, October 12, through Friday, October 14, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on 15th Street between Vine Street and JFK Boulevard for prepping; and

Friday, October 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on 15th Street between Vine Street and JFK Boulevard for paving. Delaware County Sunday, October 9, through Thursday, October 13, 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Bryn Mawr Avenue between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and the Bryn Mawr Avenue bridge over Darby Creek in Newtown and Radnor townships for milling;

Tuesday, October 11, though Friday, October 14, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Darlington Road/New Darlington Road/Valley Road between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Chester Heights Borough and Middletown and Edgmont townships for milling and paving;

Tuesday, October 11, through Thursday, October 13, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Goshen Road between Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) and Darby Paoli Road in Newtown and Radnor townships for milling;

Thursday, October 13, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Darby Paoli Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Brooke Road in Radnor Township for milling; and

Friday, October 14, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Crum Creek Road between Beatty Road and State Road in Upper Providence and Nether Providence townships for milling and paving. Montgomery County

Sunday, October 9, through Wednesday, October 12, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Fretz Road between Wambold Road and Yoder Road; Yoder Road between Fretz Road and Clemens Road; Clemens Road between Yoder Road and Ruth Road; and Ruth Road between Clemens Road and Route 63 (Main Street) in Lower Salford Township for paving and base repair. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these resurfacing projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.


